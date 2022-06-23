The NFL world’s reaction to the death of the legendary running back

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that the legendary player had died.

Hugh McElhenny, a five-time All-Pro player with the San Francisco 49ers, died this week, according to a statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 93 years old.

“Hugh McElhenny was a threat at all stages of the game on offense — in snatches, when receiving passes, as well as in return kicks and punts,” said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “His all-round talent, evident to professional football scouts when Hugh was still a teenager, will be celebrated and forever preserved in Canton.”

Fans flocked to social media to remember the football legend.

“A man who owns a lot of UW records that have stood untouched for the last 72 years. The absolute legend of the husky. RIP,” said one fan.

“Long live the King. One of the REAL playmakers of the 1950s. The last of the million dollar backfields.

“The last part of the million dollar backfield is going away,” another fan said.

Our thoughts are with the McElhenny family.