The NFL World’s Reaction to the Chiefs’ Signing of Big Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed veteran defenseman Carlos Dunlap to a one-year contract worth up to $8 million ahead of the 2022 NFL season, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old free agent trained with the Chiefs.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this major signing with the Kansas City organization.

“I love this signing with this team,” one fan wrote.

“This is very important. Dunlap is still effective and he fits in with what Spagnolo wants to do with this defensive role. Perhaps the number of Dunlap snaps is not as large as some people are used to, but its effectiveness in these snaps will make a difference. , A good gift for KC,” another added.

“It’s going to be an underrated pickup truck,” said another.

Dunlap spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career for the Cincinnati Bengals, earning 115 starts and being selected to the Pro Bowl twice. He moved to Seattle in the middle of the 2020 season and quickly fit into the Seahawks’ defensive scheme. In 17 games last season, the former second-round draft pick won 8.5 sacks.

With 96.0 career layoffs, Dunlap ranks 8th in the list of active players.

Dunlap is expected to play a rotating role alongside three-time pro bowler Frank Clark and George Karlaftis, who was selected in the first round of the draft.