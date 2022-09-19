The NFL World’s reaction to the Bengals’ Disastrous Start

The Super Bowl hangover for the Cincinnati Bengals is real.

On Sunday night, the Bengals lost to the Dallas Cowboys, scoring from the game in the last second, with a score of 0:2. This happened after they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime last Sunday, scoring in the last second of the game.

This is the first team in the Super Bowl era to start with a score of 0:2, despite the fact that in both games they were favorites by seven points.

NFL fans and media representatives are concerned about the Bengals’ promotion, especially since the schedule is getting even tougher.

The Bengals will try to get their first win of the season next Sunday against the New York Jets with a score of 1:1.

The beginning will be at 13:00. ET.