The NFL world reacts to the terrible situation with Brian Robinson

Washington Commands rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times, according to NBCS’ JP Finlay.

A former standout player from Alabama was the victim of an apparent carjacking. Fortunately, the injuries are not life-threatening.

The NFL world reacted to the terrible situation from Washington.

“Wtf… I hope he’s OK and making a full recovery,” Samuel Gold tweeted.

“Pray up!!!” said Harold R. Kuntz.

“Concern for Brian,” Packers reporter Mike Clemens shared.

“I was told that Commanders RB Brian Robinson is currently in the hospital. Pray, my dude,” said NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Pray to Brian,” he tweeted CONTINUOUSLY.

Robinson was selected by Washington in the third round of this year’s draft.