The NFL world reacts to the news of the Bellows of Concrete – The Sun: what is trending in the world of sports today

The frustration of New York Jets fans over star tackle Mekha Becton only intensified when practice began on Monday.

According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, Becton suffered an injury to his operated right knee. Becton had to limp to the locker room, and, according to Cimini, he “limped badly.”

Beckton suffered a serious knee injury in the first week of last season, which cost him the entire season. In the subsequent offseason, he was transferred from the starting left tackle to the starting right tackle.

Jets fans immediately took to Twitter, where many were swearing up and down their schedules. Those with more work-safe tweets are crying almost in pain in the hope that Becton is all right.

But the broader fan reaction was that the team needed to immediately sign free agent Dwayne Brown, who met with the team last week and is reportedly interested in joining:

As a rookie, Mekhi Becton seemed to be the next great offensive player. His combination of size, strength and off-the-line throwing made some think he could be a pro bowler for all time.

But Beckton, as you know, struggled to keep his playing weight at a low level. And heavy weight can turn leg and knee injuries into much more severe injuries because of the extra weight they have to support.

There have already been rumors this season that Beckton was on the verge of bankruptcy and that the Jets should consider trading him while he still has value. This injury may make these assumptions even louder.

Will Mekhi Beckton miss the 2022 NFL season because of this injury?