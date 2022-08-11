The NFL world reacts to the news about the work of Brett Favre – The Spun: what is trending in the world of sports today

After retiring from the NFL, Brett Favre has worked in many different positions, from coaching to political activism. But he has a brand new job that NFL fans are so excited about.

On Thursday, the NFL analyst network The 33rd Team announced that Favre is joining their group as a new analyst. Details of his duties in the organization have not yet been disclosed.

The 33rd team includes a wide range of analysts who have worked in the NFL for decades. Other members of their team include Hall of Fame members Bill Parcells, Bill Cowher and Bill Polian, Pro Bowl quarterbacks Rich Gannon and Michael Vick, and former league executives Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner.

NFL fans love the addition of Favre to The 33rd Team. Some even call it “hiring of the year”:

Brett Favre played in the NFL for almost 20 consecutive seasons, during which he became the NFL’s all-time best passer. He led the Green Bay Packers to two Super Bowl appearances, winning it all in Super Bowl XXXI.

In the years since his retirement, Favre has been involved in advertising deals, coaching, doing charity work, and occasionally giving NFL-related interviews.

There were some notable disagreements along the way, and it was mentioned as a distraction from the positive announcement.

What do you think about Brett Favre joining The 33rd Team?