The NFL world reacts to the news about Patrick Mahomes’ injuries – The Spun: What’s trending in the world of sports today

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly suffered an ankle injury during the team’s practice on Monday.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Mahomes was hobbling off the field with what looked like a fractured left ankle and was being watched by the Kansas City training staff.

The NFL world reacted to the disturbing report on social media.

“The KC fans are amazing to me,” said a Dolphins fan.

“PANIC IN KANSAS CITY,” wrote another.

“Listen, I don’t need such news in the morning, even if it’s insignificant,” the Chiefs fan site says.

“Patrick Mahomes remains on the field and he still has a helmet,” Taylor continued.

I hope the injury is not too serious.