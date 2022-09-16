The San Francisco Fort Niners have just received encouraging news about the injury of tight end George Keatle.

The three-time pro bowler was active at practice Friday before the Niners’ Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. It was his first training session after a pre-season groin injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle looked “amazing” and he was officially promoted to questionable for Sunday’s game.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“I hope I see the game Peoples Tightend Play!!!” one fan wrote.

“The Fantasy team suddenly gets a burning chance,” said another.

“Be healthy, George. The team needs you,” another added.

Kittle suffered a groin injury during a light workout during the Niners’ season-opening week against the Chicago Bears. Initially, the injury was listed as routine, but he was unable to recover until the first week.

This encouraging update on Kittle’s injury status indicates that he is moving in the right direction to take the field in the Niners’ first home game on Sunday.

Kittle’s return will be a huge boost for a team looking to bounce back after a disappointing start to the first week.