The NFL world reacts to the death of a longtime coach on Monday

There are no dynasties without great players, coaches, front offices and assistants. On Monday, a key figure of the Cowboys of the 1990s passed away; former offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese.

He was 86 years old.

The NFL world reacted to Zampese’s move on social media.

“Ernie Zampese, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history, passed away this morning at the age of 86,” Chris Mortensen said. “Ernie did things in the ’70s and ’80s that people today think are new, but they’re not,— said Norv Turner. “If Don Coryell were here today, he would tell you.”

“The number of outstanding players and coaches who have been influenced by Ernie Zampese is simply huge,” Albert Breer said. “Rest in peace, great one.”

“Today, Troy Aikman paid tribute on Instagram to Ernie Zampese, the former Cowboys offensive coordinator, who has passed away at the age of 86. Zampese was the leading player of the Cowboys’ fifth Super Bowl in the 1995 season and spent part of his career in San Diego at Air Coryell State,” Michael Gelken wrote on Twitter.

“Another legend has gone to heaven,” said former Charger and color analyst Hank Bauer. “Ernie Zampese passed away this morning. I am glad that I played and trained with this legend! The best of all time!”

Zampese was considered an innovator whose coaching career spanned four decades between the Chargers, Rams, Cowboys and Patriots.

Don Coryell called him the best football offensive coach, and the late John Madden said that if he owned the NFL, he would like Zampese to stay on the sidelines. Telling his old partner Pat Summerall:

“I think he’s probably the best striker in modern football. If I were the owner, I would hire Ernie Zampese as the head coach.”