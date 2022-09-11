The NFL World Reacts to Joe Barrow’s Terrible Performance on Sunday

The situation for Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the first week’s matchup against the Steelers was getting worse and worse, but somehow they are still within reach.

In the fourth quarter, Burrow made his fourth interception of the day in addition to losing a fumble early in the game.

The NFL world reacted to Burrow’s tough performance on Sunday.

“Steelers defend when they see Joe Burrow in the pocket,” wrote Barstool Sports.

“[Joe Barrow] is up against the Steelers defense,” Complex Sports said.

“JOE BURROW has 4 INTERCEPTIONS,” Overtime tweeted in capital letters.

“For the first time in his career, [Joe Burrow] made 4 interceptions per game. The Steelers defense was GREAT today,” ESPN’s Field Yates said.

Let’s see if he can overcome these mistakes by stealing W at home.