The NFL World Reacts to Commercial News Baker Mayfield – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

There will be no more “home with Baker Mayfield” ads in the future.

Mayfield confirmed the news during a call with the media on Tuesday afternoon. He said he would like to do a version where he leaves, but Progressive didn’t have one, according to Jake Trotter.

There is a possibility that Progressive didn’t want Mayfield to be petty or cold towards the Browns after he was traded to the Panthers last week.

However, there could be a way to do something like Matthew Stafford with AT&T. In this ad, he winked at the trade that sent him from Detroit to Los Angeles.

Football fans are upset that this advertisement will not be implemented.

Perhaps there is a chance that another company will be able to contact Mayfield and agree to implement this idea.

However, for now he will focus on preparing for the training camp, which is due to start in about two weeks.