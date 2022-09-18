The NFL world is amazed by Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday

What a Sunday it was for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The former former Crimson Tide star has received plenty of arrows since Miami picked him fifth overall in 2020.

But with a coach who believes in him and with guns around him, Tua is starting to play with newfound confidence; having committed six touchdowns in a road shootout in Baltimore.

The NFL world reacted to his amazing day on social media.

“Tua Tagovailoa is the first Dolphins player with 400+ yards passing and 5 passes since Dan Marino,” notes Hard Rock Sportsbook.

“In the second half, Tua Tagovailoa was completely similar to Marino,— Adam Beazley said. “24 of 30, 319 yards, 5 touchdowns, 0 interceptions.”

“Last 5 players with 450 yards passing and 6 TD’s in the game: Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Big Ben, Peyton Manning.”

“Tua Tagovailoa: Can’t throw for a long time [X]… Can’t come up from behind [X]… Can’t win a big game [X]… Can’t play big against a strong opponent [ X] … Can’t lead a team. I DON’T THINK HE CAN DO ANYTHING ANYMORE!!!!” — tweeted a Dolphins fan. “MY GOD!!!!”

Good afternoon, No. 1!