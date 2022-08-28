The NFL team gathered 27 players for the preseason finals

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking no chances in their last preseason game.

On Saturday, the team announced that 27 of their 80 players would not make it to the final of the team’s exhibition performance against the Falcons.

Some key names who won’t see the field include: running back Travis Etienne, forwards Marvin Jones and Christian Kirk, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and end rusher Josh Allen.

Saturday marks the Jaguars’ fourth preseason contest, given the fact that they participated in the NFL Hall of Fame game this year.

Jacksonville opens the season against the Washington Commanders on September 11.