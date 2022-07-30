The NFL team cut the kicker after he hit the former Cowboys coach with an erroneous kick

On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mavis.

The decision was made after Meavis reportedly missed three times from the game during a warm-up in training camp. One of those punches hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo.

Don’t worry about Campo, he’s cool.

“For those who are interested: former Cowboys coach Dave Campo is alive and well this morning after Andrew Mavis hit him in the shoulder with an erroneous throw attempt from Thursday’s game,” Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco said.

The Jaguars signed Mavis as an undrafted free agent after the NFL Draft so he could compete with Ryan Santoso, but the first few days of camp were difficult for him.

According to an ESPN report, during Thursday morning’s warm-up, he made two short throw attempts from the game far to the left and pushed one to the right during the warm-up.

Campo, who now works at a local radio station, was talking to a team official when he accidentally hit him on the shoulder.