The next Wear OS update will bring more features

Wear OS will receive its next major update this fall. Although this update is not as flashy as the Android 11 we expect very soon, it can be described as proof that Google has not completely abandoned the wearable operating system yet. With the new update, some new features and improvements will be added to the platform. Among them are improvements on the speed side, easy pairing and a new weather app.

The biggest change will be improvements on the CPU side. Google says that the opening times of applications have been reduced by up to 20 percent. Given Google’s support for the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100 Plus chipsets, a much faster and smoother experience awaits users on future Wear OS devices.

Additionally, Google says the updated UI elements will offer more intuitive controls for managing different clock modes and exercises. In addition, it will be easier to pair Wear OS watches with the phone. However, Google has not yet shown how these features will work.

Finally, Google has also promised a new weather app. This app will also arrive on Wear OS later in the year. It is also stated that this app will allow you to view information at a glance and offer hourly weather forecasts and weather alerts.



