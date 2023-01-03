Kanye West may have been excluded from social media, but his music continues to top the charts. Singer Donda is still considered one of the best rappers in the industry, but his music seems to have faded into the background after disagreements with him. He’s been in the spotlight for the last couple of months, but mostly for the wrong reasons.

The singer lost many allies and fans when he made anti-Semitic comments. Instead of apologizing, he only doubled down on his opinion, praising Hitler during the interview. So, the last one. FM included his name in the list of the best singers, but later crossed it out. This caused a hilarious discussion among the audience as they found themselves in a split.

Fans reacted ambiguously to the fact that Kanye West was excluded from the list of the best singers.

While Voldemort was the biggest villain in Harry Potter, Kanye West seems to have taken his place in real life. Last. FM has published a list of the best singers on the last day of 2022. Taylor Swift was first on the list, and Drake and The Weeknd took the place in front of Ye. But given Ye’s public image, they cut out his name. Perhaps the funny thing is that instead of replacing his name, which was in the 6th position, they just left it blank. The Internet now calls him “The One who can’t be Called by Name,” and it seems people treat him the same way.

Memezar later posted it on Instagram, and fans left some hilarious comments. Since Voldemort was called “the one who cannot be called by name,” this name was fixed for Ye. However, one fan ridiculed how the villain J.K. Rowling’s character still had a reality check, unlike West. But there are also those who believe in the artist. One fan believes that the opinion of the singer Donda should be separated from his music.

What do you think about Ye being excluded from the music list because of his opinion? Comment on your thoughts.