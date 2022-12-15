The Next Tomb Raider Will Be Published By Amazon Games

Earlier today, Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics entered into an agreement that the next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon Games.

In a press release released earlier today, they unanimously agreed that Crystal Dynamics will develop a brand new Tomb Raider game that will be available on multiple platforms. Then Amazon Games will provide its support by publishing this game under them. From the press release, little became known about the next part of the Tomb Raider franchise. The only information provided was that it would continue the story of Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series. In addition, the next Tomb Raider game will be a single-player and narrative adventure that will bring back iconic elements from past Tomb Raider games.

The press release also contains additional information about the development of the next Tomb Raider game. The game is currently being developed on a brand new Unreal Engine 5. Using this brand new graphics engine will help create a vast and graphically beautiful world. They aim to revolutionize the franchise by making its graphics absolutely stunning and innovative gameplay. In addition, no additional information was provided, as the game is still at an early stage of development. They stated that more information about the game will be provided later.

Crystal Dynamics, the original developer of Tomb Raider, was originally part of Square Enix. Back in May, Crystal Dynamics was bought by Embracer Group. This move was made because Crystal Dynamics wanted more freedom in how they publish their games. At the moment, this transfer looks beneficial for Crystal Dynamics, as they have agreed to let Amazon Games publish one of their most beloved and historical games. They believe Amazon Games has the vision they are looking for when it comes to publishing games.

When this news became known, fans were divided about this agreement. Some fans are worried about the future of the franchise, given that Amazon Games doesn’t have a very good track record when it comes to video games. On the other hand, many people believe the developers from Crystal Dynamics, because Amazon Games are just publishers, and Crystal Dynamics is still responsible for their development. At the same time, only after the release of the game will it be possible to say whether this agreement will be fruitful.