The next Samsung wireless headset won’t look like a bean

Samsung’s new true wireless headphones, which were introduced last summer, were spoken of in a more bean-like shape than Galaxy Buds Live features. Samsung was also starting to refer to these headphones as “beans”, although it was initially used as a joke. In fact, this term has even penetrated the circuit structure. However, we will see a different design approach in the next Samsung wireless earbuds.

Indonesia’s telecommunications certification agency revealed that Samsung is working on a new “Galaxy Buds Pro” headset model. The SamMobile site also shared insights on what we can see on this headset. According to a source, these will have silicone tips that completely cover the ear canal, like the Galaxy Buds + model. There will be active noise cancellation and an improved Surround mode for better hearing ambient sounds.

It seems logical for Samsung to make such a choice. Because the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live uses an alternative design to the silicon tip earbuds that cover the ear canal and not everyone likes it. Although Samsung improved the sound quality on this model, the efficiency of the noise canceling it offered could not go beyond a certain point. Because it does not completely cover the ear canal, ambient sound can leak from the gaps.

It is understood from the very beginning that the Galaxy Buds Pro model will have a more efficient noise canceling system. The improved surround sound mode also shows that a transparent mode experience similar to that of open earphones can be achieved.

We guess there will be a wireless headset model from Samsung that aims to compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro. These headphones are expected to arrive with the Samsung Galaxy S21, which we expect to be introduced in a few weeks. This phone is expected to be released in January. In that case, there may be a little time left for the headphones to exit. The MySmartPrice site says Samsung is currently in the process of obtaining official approvals for headsets in several different regions. This shows that the exit is not very far.



