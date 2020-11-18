The next Mass Effect gets a glimpse of new concept arts

The game was announced during the recent N7 Day, although the project is still in the early stages of development.

BioWare is working on several new projects. In addition to the enhanced version of Anthem and the upcoming Dragon Age, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remastering of the original trilogy, has also been confirmed and will be released in spring 2021. Despite the commercial failure of Mass Effect Andromeda, for some time several developers have dropped the possibility of a new installment. This was officially confirmed during N7 Day, where first concept art was shown. Now user Felassan has posted on Tumblr various art taken from the book BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development.

What clues do the new illustrations hide?

It has not been specified if it will be a sequel to Andromeda, but one of the illustrations shows the silhouette of characters of the Angara race, which are not found in the Milky Way, but in the Andromeda galaxy. This may be indicative that the next story somehow continues the events narrated in the previous game, but for now it is something that remains strictly secret.

Another of the clues that points in this direction is the remnant architecture that appears in one of the illustrations. At least it looks like a design similar to that seen in Mass Effect Andromeda, a game in which the protagonists manipulate the technology of this ancient and advanced civilization, long gone. The last of the illustrations reflects the construction of a new ground relay, in this case called MR-7.

Be that as it may, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is the first test to measure the health of the saga and BioWare, whose most recent projects have failed to materialize. The title is planned for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, although it will also be backward compatible with new generation consoles, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.



