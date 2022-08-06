The Next Marvel X-Men Movie Challenge Has The Perfect Answer

There is a huge task ahead of the X-Men’s release in the MCU related to explaining where the mutants were, but one Marvel comics storyline contains the perfect answer. Until Disney bought Fox in 2019, Marvel movies couldn’t integrate classic characters like Deadpool, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men into the MCU. The lack of access to the X-Men characters meant that Disney could not imagine such concepts as mutants and their relationship with humanity.

The absence of mutants in the MCU creates a problem for the narrative. If, for example, mutants are only now being discovered, then the origin of such important characters as Charles Xavier, the formation of his School for Gifted Children and the formation of antagonistic groups, such as the Brotherhood of Mutants Magneto, will have to be hurried. The existence of such a large amount of plot content is the reason that the ideal idea of rebooting the X-Men in the MCU would be to adapt their adventures and origins into a TV show. Marvel’s mutant history contains a lot of established lore, so there has to be a way to acknowledge this without the X-Men movies being devoted to endless origin stories.

This huge problem can be solved in the era of X-Men comics, known as the Era of Krakoa. In the Krakoa Age of X-Men comics, all mutants, regardless of whether they were originally on the side of Xavier or Magneto, live in harmony on the sentient living island of Krakoa. If this idea is integrated into the MCU as an introduction to the mutant society, it may explain exactly where the mutants have been all this time, continuing the installation of Doctor Strange 2 for the X-Men. This version of the story can also work with Ms. Marvel’s mutant setup.

How Marvel Can Seamlessly Transfer the Iconic X-Men to the MCU

The creation of the X-Men on the hidden island of Krakoa effectively eliminates the need to make sense of the absence of public conflict over the civil rights of mutants. The explanation in this case will be that the mutants of conflicting ideologies settled their common disputes and retired to the island of Krakoa a long time ago. Events like the Phoenix Saga and The Age of Apocalypse have come and gone, opening up the X-Men and their entourage to brand new stories exclusive to the MCU. One potential way of storytelling is how the leaders of Krakoa, which includes such iconic characters as Magneto and Xavier themselves, can contrast politically by governing the island and guiding its inhabitants.

Besides skipping old storylines, the Krakoa storyline allows the MCU to easily introduce iconic characters. Teasing the Russo brothers about Wolverine highlights the fact that what is most wanted in the arrival of the X—Men in the MCU is the introduction of countless beloved mutant characters. However, introducing each of them into the origin story would take a long time. The best way to introduce the X—Men themselves is to do it in a closed-circuit team movie like The Eternals, but with a lot of mutant characters will have to wait. The introduction of mutants on the island of Krakoa opens up the opportunity to skip past acquaintances and introduce certain characters easily and without problems. On the island of Krakoa, dynamic characters such as Wolverine, Mr. Sinister and Apocalypse can appear and interact with the story at any moment — perhaps even pursuing their own goals.

Thanks to the growing references to the X-Men and Easter eggs in the MCU, the question of the place of mutants in the MCU is sure to get an answer soon. The absence of mutants in the larger MCU still presents the problem of deciding exactly where they were on the MCU timeline and what they were doing. The representation of the X-Men on the island of Krakoa provides a great opportunity to answer where the mutants have been all this time without interfering with the MCU canon.