“The next few months will be very hard,”

The COVID-19 pandemic is at a critical time, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, with the sharp increase in cases in areas such as Europe, and the coming months “are going to be very hard,” warned the director general of the World Organization of Health (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The trend in many countries is being dangerous, with hospitals and intensive care units already reaching their capacity limits or exceeding them, and that we are only in October,” the Ethiopian expert warned in his last press conference of the week.

Given the current situation, Tedros asked political leaders to “take immediate action to avoid unnecessary deaths, and so that movements do not have to be limited and schools can remain open.”

“As I said in February, this is not a drill,” warned the head of the WHO, to recommend that governments take into account the data of the pandemic in their countries when making decisions.

He added that health networks where the numbers of hospitalizations and serious cases are already high “must begin to make the necessary adjustments” and stated that in all cases “it is important to be honest with the population, explain what they should do and what the situation is. current”.

He stressed that even governments that have managed to control the advance of the coronavirus “must redouble their efforts.”

“The next few months are going to be difficult,” insisted Tedros, who also indicated that in cases where populations have to be isolated, “governments must do everything possible to help them, and so that their businesses can receive support.”

Tedros assured that with a good policy of isolation of cases “mandatory confinements can be avoided”, and concluded by noting that “it is never too late for the authorities to turn the situation around.”

Europe has overtaken South Asia in number of cases, with 8.8 million, and the numbers of new daily cases are increasing rapidly, currently amounting to about 200,000, half of those of the entire planet and almost seven times more than at the peak. of the first wave in March and April.

Deaths in the Old Continent are also on the rise and are already around 2,000 per day, although the figures are still lower than those of March and April, when maximums of up to 5,000 daily deaths were reached.



