the newcomer of the market threatens Ethereum

For Ethereum, whose importance has become even more important with DeFi, many coins have long been seen as rivals, even for some, the title “Ethereum finisher” was stuck. The last of these coins was Polkadot. Bloomberg, the respected media organ of the business world, commented “Ethereum finishing” for Polkadot.

Polkadot was the last owner of the “will replace Ethereum” comments previously made for coins such as TRON and NEO. In the long run, Polkadot has the capacity to replace Ethereum, according to Bloomberg.

Polkadot, a young project founded by Gavin Wood, who previously worked as a CTO in Ethereum, and which just entered its main network in July, quickly attracted attention and took its place among the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies. Although Polkadot and Ethereum seem similar to each other, experts state that the two projects have different goals.

Ethereum offers developers a way to program, run and test decentralized applications, dApps, through smart contracts. Polkadot allows dApp developers to create their own blockchains that can communicate with other wallets.

The developers decide for themselves how high the transaction fees will be and how quickly transactions need to be confirmed. Wood had recently said on the subject:

“We will see many innovative projects that cannot exist in a smart contract environment. For example, it is not possible for game blockchains or blockchains within the consortium to be in a smart contract environment, which ensures that players do not cheat.

“Polkadot and Cosmos will not replace Ethereum”

Sparta Group manager Kelvin Koh said that Polkadot is not a direct competitor of Ethereum, but psychologically it sits in this seat:

“I believe in a multi-chain world connected by bridges. Polkadot and Cosmos will not replace Ethereum. Also, seeing the development of Near, Solana, AVA, TRON and others, you understand that you cannot exclude these projects ”

“High chance of competing with Ethereum”

In response, Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital, stated that Polkadot is a rival to Ethereum. The project, which currently owns only 10 percent of Ethereum’s market value, has a high potential accordingly, according to the CEO:

“Polkadot only trades at 10 percent of Ethereum value. And our theory is that the chance of competing with Ethereum is much higher than 10 percent.

While Polkadot continues to have fewer developers than Bitcoin and Ethereum, developer activity fell in BTC and ETH, while Polkadot increased by more than 44 percent, according to a report reflecting the second quarter of 2020:

“Polkadot (+ 44%) and Cosmos (+ 15%) saw significant growth in their developer activity. This increase is likely due to protocols leaving private chains tested in the post-coronavirus market with low R&D budgets. Especially Polkadot, which launched its main network in May 2020, has managed to attract the attention of many external developers ”

So far, approximately 253 projects, from Tether to social networks, are based on Polkadot. According to the PolkaProject tracker, this figure was less than 200 at the beginning of September. Therefore, there is a very sharp increase in the period of 2 months. According to many experts, developer movements are powerful data that reflect the true values ​​of projects.



