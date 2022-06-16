The New Xbox Game Pass Game Has Really Good Reviews

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service regularly receives new games, including many brand new first-day releases. Microsoft has yet to reveal all the new games that will appear in the Xbox Game Pass in the second half of June 2022, but it has added a new game to the lineup that has so far earned strong reviews from critics. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play it now without any additional costs beyond what they pay for the Game Pass.

The recently released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a first—day Xbox Game Pass game available right now for Game Pass subscribers to play on all platforms on which the service is available. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge currently has an impressive overall rating of 87 on OpenCritic based on 63 reviews, with 98% of critics recommending the game to players. Judging by these estimates, this is one of the strongest new additions to Game Pass for the year.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, this is a new TMNT beat ’em up game developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, the latter of which was also responsible for the well-received Streets of Rage 4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has earned praise for the addictive gameplay beat ’em up, support for a 6-player co-op game and how it pays homage to TMNT’s past.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Reviews

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge not only pays homage to the classic TMNT beat ’em up through gameplay, but its art style and plot are directly inspired by the classic 1987 TMNT cartoon. It’s easy for fans of the beat ’em up and ninja turtles genre, and it’s definitely a big plus for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

The reviews of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge were high and deserved, but it’s not even the most popular new game to appear in Game Pass this year. Earlier this year, Norco released the point-and-click adventure game for PC Game Pass, and it currently has an overall rating of 91 on OpenCritic. This makes it the second highest rated game of the year right after Elden Ring, with an overall rating of 95.

A big part of the Xbox Game Pass strategy is quantity to ensure that as many new games as possible are coming to the service, but that doesn’t mean it’s sacrificing quality. High-rated games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Norco are proof of this, and Game Pass subscribers should have many more critically acclaimed games in the coming months.