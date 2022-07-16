The new Xbox Game Pass Day One game subscription was released with a delay

One of the main advantages of the Xbox Game Pass are the games of the first day. Every month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers receive completely new features from the very first day, which they can play immediately, which gives the service incredible value. In July 2022, several Xbox Game Pass games of the first day were released, but one such game, which was scheduled to be released at the end of the month, has now been postponed.

Initially, the new Xbox Game Pass games for July 2022 were supposed to include The Immortality of Sam Barlow, whose release date was set for July 26. Unfortunately for Xbox Game Pass subscribers who were looking forward to playing Immortality this month, the release date of the game was postponed to August 30. It will still be available on Xbox Game Pass on the first day, but fans will have to wait a bit. to get your hands on it.

Sam Barlow made the announcement about the delay of “Immortality” on his official Twitter account. In the announcement, Barlow explained why the decision was made to push “Immortality” back a month, stating that this was done in order to make the game “as polished as possible.” Barlow called the delay “an unavoidable evil,” although many fans reacted to the tweet by supporting Barlow and Half Mermaid Productions.

For those who are not familiar with Barlow’s work, he makes adventure games with a narrative plot, which use live-action footage, not unlike FMV games of the 90s. But what distinguishes Barlow’s games from old-school FMV games is the high quality of the game and the script. Barlow has received numerous awards for his games over the years. Her Story 2015 was particularly well received by the gaming community, although Telling Lies 2019 also received mostly positive reviews.

The success of games like “Her Story” and “Telling Lies” is the reason that many fans are looking forward to “Immortality”. And while they may be upset that they now have to wait an extra month to play the game, at least this way it will be more polished than if it was thrown out the door to meet her earlier. -the release date of July 26 has been announced.

The good news is that new Xbox Game Pass games are still due in the second half of July 2022, even with the Immortality delay. Microsoft has not yet announced all the new Xbox Game Pass games that will be released in the second half of July, but fans know that the narrative game As Dusk Falls is coming out on July 19, so on this day they have at least one game that they are looking forward to. .

Immortality is released on PC and Xbox Series X on August 30.