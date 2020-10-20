The new Xbox App is now available on iOS and iPadOS

Microsoft updates the application for iPhone and iPad terminals, where you can already play by streaming from the console. All the details.

Microsoft has updated the Xbox app for iOS and iPadOS devices, allowing Xbox One players to stream video games on their iPhone or iPad terminals. In the absence of xCloud —game streaming from the cloud—, console users with a device from the apple company can now play remotely through their mobile or tablet.

Xbox Console Streaming Comes to iPhone and iPad

This Xbox Remote Game for iPhone and iPad is an equivalent to PS4 Remote Play; that is, the same home network is used so that what the console emits is seen on the screen of our device. Thus, by connecting a compatible controller we can play streaming from anywhere as long as our console is on. This feature was previously available on Android under the name Xbox Console Streaming; specifically since January of this year.

The update, already available through the Apple App Store (we have verified that it is already available in Spain as well), is compatible with Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and even 5G networks, in case any of you have a device like this new technology, which will ensure minimal latency. The new Xbox app renews its design and allows you to turn on the console from anywhere, manage the contents of the hard drive (delete applications, for example, in order to install a new game remotely through the Xbox app Game Pass…) and perform functions from a distance.

Although these functions can currently only be used from an Xbox One console (including Xbox One S and Xbox One X), as soon as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S go on sale it will also be possible to take advantage of Xbox Console Streaming with iPhone and iPad in the new generation.

The Internet connection must be at least 4.75 Mbps of broadband upload speed; the ideal is 9 Mbps. The target latency is less than 60 ms, although it can work with 125 ms. Finally, it should be noted that now we can easily share game clips and screenshots on our social networks, in addition to providing access to text and voice chat from the app itself.



