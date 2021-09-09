The New World open beta process has begun: How to register?

Amazon has launched the open beta process of the long-awaited New World production. We explained how to register in our article.

Developed by Amazon, New World will appear in front of players on September 28, 2021. The studio has announced that there will be an open beta process for the weekend. Anyone who has access to the game in the test phase, which can be registered for free, has the opportunity to log in.

New World, you need to follow a number of ways to enter the open beta process. We pass this information on to you. In this way, you will be entering the testing phase for free.

New World, how does the open beta process work?

Launch the Steam application on your computer and access New World’s store page by clicking here. Click the ‘Request Access’ button next to ‘Join the New World Open Beta Test’. In the meantime, press the green box again from the confirmation window that appears on the screen. After submitting your approval, you will be successfully included in the open beta process. On September 9th, you will receive an email stating when to start downloading the beta if the player needs it.

What are the system requirements?

New World minimum system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD Quad Core 3GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 2 GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or higher

DirectX version: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB free space

New World recommended system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390X or higher

DirectX version: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB free space

