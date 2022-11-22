The new trick “Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” allows players to speed up on the map

The glitch has been dubbed by players as “G Walking”.

A new trick discovered in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to move around the map in a so-called “G Walk”.

Released last month, described the game in a four-star review as “a top-notch shooter with an engaging campaign and a solid multiplayer offering,” adding, “If you’re going to pick one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”

Now a gaming clan called “Euphoria” is breaking the game with a glitch that was coined as “G Walking”, which forces soldiers to run on all fours at speed.

It is reported that the group has not yet told publicly how to pull off this trick.

Earlier this month, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 unveiled the Shoot House map as part of its first major update. However, players have reported problems with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map.

Meanwhile, last week, Warzone 2.0 players encountered an error that prevented them from logging into the game unless they bought Modern Warfare 2.

While Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 share a common client launcher, the two games exist independently of each other, players do not need to own Modern Warfare 2 or any other Call of Duty product to play.

After the release of Warzone 2.0 last week, the free Battle royale has already received a “mostly negative” rating on Steam.