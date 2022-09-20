The new trailer for “The Man with the Chainsaw” reveals the opening and ending themes

A few weeks before the premiere of one of the most anticipated anime adaptations in the last few years, the excitement about it is palpable. On Monday, the “Main Trailer” of the anime “The Man with the Chainsaw” was released, which gave fans a glimpse into the upcoming series.

The trailer also revealed important information about the upcoming anime series, including additional actors, the opening song and the twelve final themes. The premiere of “The Man with the Chainsaw” is scheduled for October 11, and Crunchyroll will simultaneously broadcast the series as it airs.

After the world premiere of the movie “The Man with the Chainsaw” in Japan on Monday, where the first two episodes of the anime were shown, a stunning trailer was released, and the official channels of the series accompanied exciting new visual effects with information about the opening and ending of the anime. theme songs.

The trailer will feature the KICK BACK song performed by Kenshi Yonezu. Among the artists involved in the final themes, there are several artists such as TK From Ling Tosite Sigure (unravel, the first opening of Tokyo Ghoul), Aimer, MAXIMUM THE HORMONE, Eve, QUEEN BEE and others. The full list of final topics shown on the official channels of the “Man with a Chainsaw” is as follows:

Deep Down from Aimer ALL KINDS OF KISSES from ano Fight Song from eve first death from TK from Ling Tosite Sigure HAWATARI NIKU CENTI from MAXIMUM THE HORMONE DOGLAND from PEOPLE 1 Violence from QUEEN BEE In the Back Room from syudou Tablet from TOOBOE CHAINSAW BLOOD from Voundy Remaining Time ZUTOMAYO

As expected, the twelve final themes correspond to one for each of the twelve scheduled episodes. The above order does not reflect the expected order of each final topic. The new actors, who, as it turned out, are part of the “Man with a Chainsaw” project, include Shiori Izawa as the mascot of the series Pochita, Maria Ise as Himeno, Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama and even Kenjiro Tsuda, who plays a similar role to Nanami from JUJUTSU KAISEN. play Kishibe.

The trailer allows you to take a look at some of the main characters in action, hear some lines spoken by the voice actors, and get a little into the general atmosphere of the characters.

Around the same time, news about the English dubbing of the upcoming series was published: the premiere of the series “The Man with the Chainsaw” in English is scheduled to take place at New York Comic Con on October 7, and later it will be released on Crunchyroll. Chainsaw Man will be officially released in Japan on October 11 at 25:00 Japanese Standard Time and will be available on Crunchyroll.