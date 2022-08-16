The new trailer for the 5th season of “Cobra Kai” from Netflix hits harder than ever

The new season 5 trailer for Cobra Kai promises that the Karate Kid spin-off will get even stronger as the show focuses on the nascent alliance between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, as well as at least a couple of new faces joining the battle for Soul Valley.

Season 4 of “Cobra Kai” was released on Netflix on the last day of 2021, and since the show is scheduled to premiere on September 9, this will be the shortest break between seasons at the moment. In the finale of the previous season, Miguel traveled to Mexico after Terry Silver’s reformed Cobra Kai won a bet between the main characters and the now exiled sensei John Crease, thereby dooming dojo Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang to step aside from the local martial arts scene. .

RELATED: The Best Anime Movies on Netflix (August 2022)

However, Daniel won’t let Silver have his way, and this is where his former enemy Chozen comes in as a new recruit who will help him and Johnny fight against the massive business plan that Silver seems to have in mind for Kai’s Cobra. As for the children, it seems that the search for Johnny Miguel south of the border may end pretty quickly. While the former champ and Robbie may find themselves on the same side at some point this time, it’s clear that these teens won’t be friends anytime soon, as shown in the scene at the water park or the last fight.

Other notable moments include Daniel and Amanda suffering from the stress that the former’s karate mission takes on in their marriage. In addition, Kaya’s young promising Cobra player Kenny Payne has clearly advanced in his karate skills, and Johnny has joined the gig economy as a low-rated Uber driver. While the other Karate Kid 3 villain Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) is nowhere to be seen, despite the fact that he is already a confirmed cast member, the new sensei Kim Da-eun (Alicia Hanna-Kim) is quite noticeably training Kai’s Cobra champion, Tori Nichols. .

Of course, the biggest tease in this “Cobra Kai” trailer comes in the last few seconds, which show that John Creese has adapted pretty well to prison after being betrayed by Silver in the season finale, although it would hardly be surprising to see a disgraced sensei. rehabilitated during the series. The focus here is on adults, but most likely there will also be a lot of teen dramas in the series, especially those related to the love triangle of Sam, Miguel and Robbie, which is just one of the many issues that Cobra Kai has to solve in this next chapter.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai will be released on September 9, 2022.