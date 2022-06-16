The new trailer for the 4th season of “Wild West World” from HBO reveals the details of the story

HBO’s Western World, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s reboot of Michael Crichton’s classic premise, is entering its final year with the network as the new season 4 trailer debuts online. Fans of the series will definitely find all sorts of Easter eggs and hints in the timeline, as well as a brief hint of what the next season of the caper, beloved by all robots against humans, will be about.

“The World of the Wild West” has delighted fans since its debut in 2016 as part of the TV contract “Bad Robot”. Abrams’ company has dealt a blow to Warner Bros. television. Since then, its charm for fans who spend hours thinking about every nuance of it has become palpable, and every new tidbit released causes a new discussion.

The trailer for the fourth season of “Wild West World” opens with a voiceover superimposed on a frame of a futuristic city. Evan Rachel Wood (no longer Dolores, but a new character named Christina) then wakes up, which is a long-standing staple of the series to demonstrate the consciousness of the audience at the meta level. She talks about how she realizes that something is wrong with the world, and is just beginning to understand what it is, because we see how Kristina looks out and sees digitized versions of her fellows and buildings around her – there are plenty of shades of the Matrix.

The trailer cuts to Charlotte’s host (played by Tessa Thompson), who looks at the world, speaks voice-over to the Man in Black, Ed Harris, and tells him that it’s time for people like him to control every life of the hosts. move, turn your actions to them. She talks to him while he is wearing a black jumpsuit with white tubes suspended from a frame similar to those printed on the presenters. Then he showed a frame containing a host sphere and said that it was time to move on to the next stage of evolution, implying a kind of hybrid of a human and a host – returning to analogies with video games, this will be the synthesized ending of Mass Effect.

Include more footage of a depressed Maeve (Tandive Newton), a terrified Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright from Batman), who are asked if he thinks he can “save them” — people or hosts never answer. Kristina’s voice-over calls for a story with a happy ending, and viewers see footage of Maeve and Caleb entering a world decorated in the style of the 1920s, followed by a montage of characters returning to the park and fighting for its future. Shootouts, explosions, those creepy faceless white Delos robots and flies crawling into the ear passages — all this catches the eye. Whatever awaits us in the future, the “World of the Wild West” will cope with it with a bang.

When “Wild West World” first returned to pop culture consciousness, it was a series with a double timeline showing us the collapse of Delos Corporation’s Wild West World theme park-a kind of live video game in which people could pay exorbitant money to be able to shoot. animatronic characters for real — before turning into a series with a double timeline about what happened two weeks before the crash in the second season. In the third season, the robots left the theme park and entered the real world. Judging by the trailer, this new season continues superbly from where they left off.

The premiere of season 4 of “Wild West World” will take place on June 26, 2022 on HBO Max.