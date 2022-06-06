The new trailer for “Miss Marvel” refers to the Fallen Avengers

Marvel Studios adamantly reminds fans about the new series “Miss Marvel”. Over the past few days, new posters, scenes and several teaser trailers have been released to mark the countdown to the premiere date. Now, in the latest trailer released by the studio, there is a hint of some fallen Avengers of the Marvel cinematic universe.

Imana Vellani’s Kamala Khan will be the latest hero to join the MCU in the long-awaited Miss Marvel series. In previously released trailers, it has already been established that she is a big fan of the Avengers, and Carol Danvers is her absolute favorite. Although she has a chance to meet some of her idols in the future, she enters the MCU at a moment when some of the heroes beloved by fans have already fallen. The series seems to recognize this and pay tribute to these heroes.

The latest trailer for “Miss Marvel” begins with a voiceover that makes Kamala realize that “people are connected,” even to those who “were before.” Her dilemma of whether she deserves to be a hero or not was seen in the first trailer for “Miss Marvel,” but this new video is perhaps a hint that she has come to terms with her fate. While these words are heard in the video, there is a hint in the trailer of some of Kamala’s favorite characters, some of whom will probably never be seen in the MCU again.

A poster of Iron Man and Black Widow with the words “thank you for your sacrifice” pasted on what looks like a memorial wall. Several posters and notes next to it are also dedicated to the fallen heroes. She will be attending the Avengers party at Miss Marvel, and a poster may be visible there. Kamala also has a hand-drawn poster of Captain America, possibly something she made herself. Finally, there is also a graffiti depicting an Ant-Man with the words “strong as an ant” written in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan. It seems that Kamala, as a Pakistani-American teenager, will be visiting the country, and the Avengers have clearly had an impact on people all over the world.

Another interesting fact that fans noticed in the new trailer for “Miss Marvel” is the appearance of Special Agent P. Cleary, played by Ariane Moayed. He was last seen in the movie Spider-Man: No Home, and he detained Peter Parker Tom Holland for the attack on London and the alleged murder of Mysterio. So far, an agent working with the US Department of Damage Control has only appeared in Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy. Fans are now wondering why the department and Moayed’s character crossed paths. They’ll find out soon enough.

Miss Marvel will premiere on Disney Plus on June 8, 2022.