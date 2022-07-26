The new title of the Agatha Harkness show hints at the return of the Scarlet Witch

The new title for Agatha: Coven of Chaos hints at the return of the Scarlet Witch in Phase 5 of the Marvel cinematic universe. Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, became the central character of the MCU in Phase 4, as roles in the films Vandavision and Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness really came true. from her story. The Disney+ solo series tells about her grief after Avengers: Finale, how she created a fake family, and confirms the origin of her abilities. All this culminated in Doctor Strange 2, where the Scarlet Witch took a villainous turn and became a multi-sided threat in her attempt to reunite with her sons.

However, the future of the Scarlet Witch in the MCU after Doctor Strange 2 has become quite uncertain. It was widely believed that the film would either end with her becoming a greater threat to the multiverse, or be redeemed and begin to overcome her pain. Instead, the ending of Doctor Strange 2 apparently killed the Scarlet Witch, as she destroyed the castle on top of Mount Wundagor while inside. Since then, viewers have been arguing about her fate, and the announcement of the Marvel Multiverse Saga does not say anything about what might happen next with Wanda Maximoff.

Related: The MCU has created a Loophole that can make the Scarlet Witch a Mutant

However, the return of the Scarlet Witch may have been secretly teased at SDCC 2022. One of the many revelations included in the Marvel Studios panel is the new title for the extra show WandaVision starring Agatha Harkness as Katherine Hahn. Originally announced as “Agatha: House of Harkness”, the new spin-off title is “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”. He retains the same witchy focus around Agatha, but the mention of chaos is notable after Vandavision revealed that the Scarlet Witch uses Chaos Magic. Agatha wanted to steal Wanda’s Chaos Magic and use it for herself, which she ultimately couldn’t do. Now that the new title of the Agatha Harkness show includes a key part of the Scarlet Witch story, it now seems even more likely that viewers will see Wanda return to Agatha: The Coven of Chaos.

How the Scarlet Witch could survive in Doctor Strange 2

Any future appearance of Elizabeth Olsen’s character in the MCU will have to explain how the Scarlet Witch survived Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Although she could return to the multiverse, at this stage it would be a cheap retcon. The film gave Marvel some wiggle room with this explanation by not showing Wanda’s dead body after the castle ruins fell on her. However, showing the destruction of the Darkhold in each universe indicates that it would not have survived the fall of Wundagor. Most likely, the Scarlet Witch’s survival will be due to the red explosion of energy that appears in Doctor Strange 2 when Wundagor falls.

The Scarlet Witch’s role in Phase 4 showed that her powers were growing exponentially, but she still never understood what the Scarlet Witch’s mantle meant. It is possible that the red flash of energy could have teleported Wanda from Wundagor or prevented the debris from crushing her. Elizabeth Olsen’s comments to Marvel after Doctor Strange 2 support this idea, as it seems that she is not ready to stop playing one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. Now that the title Agatha: Coven of Chaos includes a link to her source of power and a coven of witches potentially interested in exploring the limits of these powers, revealing the Scarlet Witch’s survival through a return to Disney+ makes a lot of sense.