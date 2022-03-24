The New The Witcher Us Not The Witcher 4, Insists CDPR

The Witcher: The new CD Projekt RED production is already underway and will start a completely unprecedented saga. That Geralt of Rivia was not going to be the protagonist of the next The Witcher is something that CD Projekt RED had previously confirmed. After the third installment, his story was closed, at least for the time being. Meanwhile, the Polish studio has been working on the next product in the series, a game that has already been announced and will mark the start of a new saga. Radek Grabowski, director of global communication for the company, has posted on Twitter what this title is not: The Witcher 4.

CD Projekt RED ensures that the next installment will not be “a game called The Witcher 4″, while Radek himself recalls that it will not be published exclusively in any specific store either. Although the company has reached an agreement with Epic Games, this alliance has been built with the idea of ​​using Unreal Engine 5, the powerful multiplatform graphics engine of the North American firm.

“Right now, we’re not going to talk about anything specific about the story, characters, mechanics, or plot details,” he posts. In this way, we will have to wait until CD Projekt RED is ready to present this data, which fans of the sorcerer saga are eagerly awaiting.

What we have NOT announced today:

– A game called The Witcher 4.

– A game exclusive to one storefront.

It was our initial confirmation of a new saga in The Witcher franchise. Right now, we are not discussing any specifics in terms or story, characters, mechanics, or plot details. — Radek (@gamebowski) March 21, 2022

Mystery solved (in part): the House of the Lynx

It is true that nothing has been revealed about the story arcs that the new The Witcher will explore, but the developers have clarified one issue: the shape of the medallion that appears half hidden in the snow. Speaking to Eurogamer, Radek himself has confirmed that it is a lynx, which suggests the appearance of the House of the Lynx, unpublished in canon products and in video games. This is important because it will determine the identity of the main character.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has not yet finished its commercial run. The game will be updated in the second half of 2022 with a next-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Those who have the game on PS4, Xbox One and computers will have the opportunity to access the patch at no additional cost.