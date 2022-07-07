The new Terminator Game Survival project is officially presented

Nacon announced the Terminator Survival project during the last Nacon Connect 2022 event with a teaser trailer showing the T-800 searching for an unknown person. Over the years, several Terminator video games have been released, as it is one of the 80’s action movie franchises that best fits the video game format thanks to its unstoppable robot antagonists.

Games like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th the Game helped create a genre in which groups of weak surviving characters must survive against another player who takes the form of a powerful killer or monster. Such a format would be ideal for the Terminator franchise, where the first two films of the series focus on people desperately trying to survive against killer robots that can tear them apart. The Terminator films also feature a number of different variants of machines, which allows you to use a list of different enemies, in addition to those in the first two films.

A new Terminator video game is on the way, although it is still in the early stages of development. Nacon unveiled a teaser trailer for the game, currently called Terminator Survival Project, during the Nacon Connect 2022 event. Currently, there is no gameplay video, no information about platforms other than PCs, or even a free release window. The trailer can be viewed on the official Nacon YouTube channel.

The teaser trailer for Terminator Survival Project shows how the T-800 opens the door of a building and scans the interior. The official account of Nacon on Twitter confirmed that Terminator Survival Project is an open—world survival game that uses a post-apocalyptic setting, which was already hinted at by the dark sky in the trailer. The game is being developed by Nacon Studio Milan, and it will be the first Terminator survival video game in which the last remaining humans will try to escape their predator robots.

It’s nice to see that another Terminator game is in development, as the last one was Terminator: Resistance 2019. This doesn’t mean that characters from the Terminator movies haven’t appeared in other games, as they often have game iterations in games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Fortnite, but these are episodic and crossover roles. Terminator movies may not be as interesting as they used to be, but the setting is ripe for use in a video game format, and an open-world survival game about survival against machines, such as Terminator Survival Project, seems perfect for this. just like Alien: Isolation for the Alien franchise.