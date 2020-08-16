The new “taste” discovered by scientists in our mouths

Scientists are making new researches every day. This time the study will perhaps lead to an update of information we have been sure of for many years. Because, according to a new study, sweet, salty, bitter and sour taste sensations can actually combine around a taste receptor. The new sense of taste emerged with this research.

New sense of taste enhances the power of other flavors

There are taste receptor cells in our mouth that allow us to taste. These cells use multiple signaling pathways to detect chemicals in potential foodstuffs. At the same time, these taste receptors are grouped into different types according to their functionality.

Cells called Type I function as support cells. Type II cells allow us to feel taste stimuli such as bitter and sweet. Type III cells, on the other hand, allow us to perceive tastes that are sour and salty.

The newly determined taste receptor is more focused on pleasure; It provides a wide response to various taste stimulants such as bitter, sweet, sour and umami (combination of many flavors). The relevant research was published in PLOS Genetics and revealed using mouse models.

Scientists had previously demonstrated the phenomenon that pleasure-oriented cells can exist that have a wide range of stimuli for taste receptors and can detect it. Investigating this unproven theory, the researchers used mice to deeply examine how taste-perception cells transfer information to the brain. As a result, it was discovered to be a unique type of taste cell that can sense the herd taste profile.

Taste receptor cells, which are included in the Type III category, can sense and transmit signals from all taste types to the brain by using the pathway of taste cells to the brain. This new species, which can perceive all different tastes and send these signals to the brain just like any other cell would, looks very stimulating.

“Our study identified a new population of taste cells that can detect more than one type of stimulant, including chemicals with different taste attributes,” the researchers said. says. For this reason, taste cells either selectively react to stimuli in the brain that are similar to the cells that process taste information, or they can become sensitive to all flavors in general.



