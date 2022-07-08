The new Steel racing trailer shows Dark Souls-style fights and big boss battles

During yesterday’s Nacon Connect digital event, the upcoming Spiders game, similar to Souls, Steelrising, appeared with a new gameplay trailer. As the Steelrising launch date approaches, the new trailer should excite players in the face of the immeasurable size of robot monsters inhabiting the streets of Paris.

The latest title Spiders focuses on the alternate reality of Paris in 1789. The French Revolution was suppressed by King Louis, and his ruthless army of automatons holds an iron fist over the city. Playing as a female robot named Aegis, players will have to face the king’s army alone and free Paris from his reign of terror.

The newest trailer focuses on the grim setting of Paris, showcasing a gameplay similar to Souls. In the role of Aegis, players will travel through the dark streets of Paris, using unique movement features such as a grappling hook and a jerk mechanism to jump over obstacles. When it comes to battling the formidable automatons of Mad King Louis, players can expect the fight to be swift and merciless as enemies will send players back to the nearest checkpoint in seconds. The trailer’s finale focuses on a flurry of potential bosses, as Steelrising will certainly complicate the liberation of Paris by adding larger grotesque automatons that will protect the king at all costs.

As you can see from the gameplay trailer, Aegis is not lazy when it comes to fighting insurmountable opponents, as it is as graceful as it is deadly. The full version of the game should be launched in September, and for fans who want to join as soon as possible, pre-ordering the game will provide access to the closed beta testing, which will begin in August.

There is a lot of hype around Steelrising, and rightly so. Spiders developers are known to create games that initially remained out of sight only to gain more recognition over time, and Greedfall is a perfect example. With their next game set in a unique alternate version of the French Revolution and mixed with a painfully rewarding Souls-like gameplay loop, Spiders may well be an instant hit.

While the newest trailer is sure to excite players, the trailer demonstrates far from stellar technical condition. With the launch approaching, time will tell whether the Spiders will be able to coordinate the gameplay and the technical condition of Steelrising.

Steelrising is released on September 8 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.