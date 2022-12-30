Long-awaited: A new gameplay trailer for the long-awaited game Stalker 2: The Heart of Chernobyl has been released, and it looks very impressive. The game has faced several delays, most of which were a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where developer GSC Game World is based, but it is still due out next year.

Stalker 2 was first announced back in 2018, almost ten years after the last game in the series “Stalker: The Call of Pripyat” was released. While fans of the excellent original games were pleased, there were a lot of protests last year after the news that the game would include NFT — non-interchangeable tokens were still seen as the next big (money-making) thing in games. Fortunately, the negative reaction caused the studio to turn around; he later confirmed that there would be nothing related to NFT in Stalker 2.

In January, GSC Game World announced that Stalker 2 would need another seven months of work to get it ready. This was before Russia invaded Ukraine, which further postponed the game until 2023.

Like the originals, Stalker 2 is an open—world survival game. The action takes place in the Exclusion Zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and is filled with dangers, from anomalies and mutants to bandits.

A new trailer for the game called Come to Me was published on the GSC Game World YouTube channel a few hours ago. The clip really demonstrates the great graphics of Unreal Engine 5 and the atmospheric environment. There’s also a brief overview of the inventory management system.

All this beauty means that the developer recommends that players have a Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 Super / GTX 1080 Ti graphics card in their system, although the minimum requirements are Radeon RX 580 and GTX 1060 6 GB. The game will be available on the Epic Game Store and Steam at launch, and thanks to its inclusion in the service, this is another reason for people to subscribe to the PC Game Pass.

GSC Game World moved part of its operations to Prague, Czech Republic, after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Thus, he expects that Stalker 2 will no longer have delays.

Related news recently reported that Vladimir Yezhov, a former GSC developer who worked on Stalker: Clear Sky, died in battle near Bakhmut.