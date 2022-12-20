The new “Spider-Man: Across the Universes” features Ben Reilly, and Now We Wonder If Clones Will Play a Bigger Role

If the upcoming animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Universes” plans to show 240 different spider-men, as reported, then almost any variation of the Spider-Man character is likely to appear on screen in the film. The first trailer for the movie certainly showcased dozens of recognizable Spider-Man iterations (some of them even taken from the best Spider-Man movies ever made), from Spider-Man costumes that video game users can try out at Sony. A Playstation game for my personal favorite, Peter Parker with a paper bag on his head. It’s a long story. But now there’s a new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Universes, and standing front and center next to Miles Morales, Gwen, and the new main characters we were already expecting, we see Ben Reilly, also known as the Scarlet Spider, and that made us think about clones.

First, here’s a GREAT new poster from Sony Pictures Animation.

In the far left part of the poster, next to Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) and Jessica Drew (Issa Ray), Ben Reilly, also known as the Scarlet Spider, is depicted. Reilly’s name was included in several reports from sites speculating on Spider-Man: Across the Universe, in addition to those already confirmed. But it’s Ben’s place on the poster that makes us think he may be a more significant character in the upcoming sequel than anticipated.

Ben Reilly is an important character in modern ideas about Spider—Man. One of the most significant storylines to influence the wall crawler in recent years was the Clone Saga, when he appeared as a clone of Peter Parker… and created considerable confusion as to whether he was the real Peter or the real clone. As you might guess, this caused chaos for the already self-doubting Peter Parker and became a complex plot thread that fans loved to pull.

In the books, Ben Reilly couldn’t become Spider-Man. But he also couldn’t stop fighting crime. Therefore, he adopted the new nickname Scarlet Spider and wore a costume that became extremely popular among Spider-Man fans.

Posters are not created by chance. Sony wants to pay special attention to the characters joining Miles Morales in his sequel, including Spider-Man 2099 (Isaac), Spider-Woman (Ray), Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and, apparently, Ben Reilly. There is currently no voice actor associated with Ben Reilly, although Polygon wrote earlier this week that Reilly will be a clone of Peter B. Parker Jake Johnson, which makes sense and adds a new level of complexity to what the beloved Spider-Man could face when he returned to his universe at the end of “Man-Spider: Across the Universes.”

The multiverse will be challenging enough to handle. If the Spider-Man: Across the Universes team is going to be the first Spider-Man movie dedicated to the clone saga, then we are in for a very special trip as soon as this movie is released on June 2. Bookmark our upcoming 2023 movie guide to find out what else is coming to the multiplexes in the coming months.