The new short film “The Hulk Woman” hints at a slightly different origin of Jennifer Walters from Tatiana Maslany

“The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” from Marvel Studios starring Tatiana Maslany, best known for playing all the clones in the beloved sci-fi series “Black Orphan,” will join the vast stable of MCU shows that are currently finding a home on Disney Plus, and it looks like there will be few in the series another look at the origin of Jennifer Walters.

The Hulk woman is going to please new and old fans with cameos from the films of Mark Ruffalo “Bruce Banner / Hulk” (Mark Ruffalo), Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth) and Wonga (Benedict Wong) along with the adventures of Jennifer Walters in the role of the wise… hacking, breaking the fourth wall of the Hulk Woman, occupying a place next to similar Marvel properties such as Deadpool. One thing that seems new is the revised origin of the character, which is different from the origin created for her by Stan Lee and John Buscema.

A new short film shows how The Hulk Woman series creates its own feminist connotation. Instead of being rescued by Bruce after being caught by gangsters, she and Bruce get into a car accident where their open wounds mix with their blood and leave her with a wacky new set of abilities (and a desire to start wearing clothes that can stretch rather than stretch). constantly torn). The changes eliminate the need to “save” her, and they do not limit how far the character can go, how far her powers extend. From there, the brash lawyer, who in the series is already in his brash, fourth-wall-breaking modern form, begins to come into his own, finding a work-life balance between his duties in court and his duties as a new member of the Hulk family.

When the 1970s/80s TV series “The Incredible Hulk” (featuring Bill Bixby as the eternal loner, David Banner and Lou Ferrigno as his alter ego, the Hulk) and “Bionic Woman” (a spin-off of the movie “The Six Million Dollar Man” starring Lindsay Wagner which game fans know from her voice acting in the Elder Scrolls and Death Stranding series), Marvel wondered if the producers of the Hulk series were going to create their own female version of the main character. Wanting to hurry up and protect copyrights, they decided to create their own Hulk Woman first.

In the original “Hulk Woman” comics from the long-ago 1980s, the character Jennifer Walters was created as a cousin of Bruce Banner, who was shot by gangsters led by Nicholas Trask, a crime boss. Bruce, who was about to tell her what happened to her, discovered she was dying and knew he was the only relative who could give her the life-saving blood transfusion she would need, well, not to die. However, his irradiated blood has the side effect of not only saving her, but also transmitting a more limited version of his power (because women were considered weaker).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on August 17, 2022 on Disney Plus.