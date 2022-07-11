The new sequel to “Cold Heart” from Disney reveals the problem of the story of “Cold Heart 3”

In 2019, “Cold Heart 2″ took viewers back to the kingdom of Arendelle six years after the release of its predecessor, but plans for a sequel present a potential plot problem of “Cold Heart 3”. The first sequel follows the beloved Elsa, the Queen of Arendelle, who begins to hear a mysterious voice calling her. Responding to the voices, Elsa is forced to begin a quest that will ensure the protection of her kingdom, taking on the mantle of the defender of the Enchanted Forest. Like “Cold Heart”, “Cold Heart 2” showed excellent box office receipts, collecting $ 1.450 billion and making fans want more.

After Elsa becomes the protector of the Enchanted Forest at the end of Frozen II, her sister Anna receives the title of the new queen of Arendelle. In addition, she also accepts a marriage proposal from her lover Kristoff. Following the success of the franchise, Disney’s latest cruise ship, Disney Wish, includes the Frozen Dinner, which shows what happens to Anna and Kristoff after the events of Frozen II. Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure puts participants at the center of Anna and Kristoff’s engagement party and emphasizes that her subjects accept her as the new queen of Arendelle.

While “Arundel: The Frozen Lunch Adventure” is relatively broad in its approach to storytelling, it’s possible that its existence could create some problems regarding the future of the franchise. This is due to the fact that the ending of “Cold Heart 2” seems to have connected the rest of Elsa’s story quite well, and the new theatrical cruise successfully brought the storyline of Anna and Kristoff closer. Therefore, it is difficult to understand how the third film “Cold Heart” will fit into the current arch, since the main characters have nowhere to go.

Will “Cold Heart 3” be released?

Despite the fact that Disney gave answers regarding the fate of the characters after the events of “Cold Heart 2”, it is quite possible that the audience did not see the end of Elsa, Anna and Kristoff. Regardless of the events of Frozen II and Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, Disney could potentially come up with a new story for Anna and Elsa. Given the success of “Cold Heart 2” as the second most profitable animated film of all time, it is unlikely that Disney will decide not to return to the kingdom of Arendelle in the future. However, given the current state of Anna and Elsa’s respective storylines, the third installment of the franchise may see the introduction of some new faces that fans have never seen before.

Currently, there is no new information about the third film “Cold Heart”. However, given the six-year gap between “Cold Heart” and “Cold Heart II”, such a possibility has not yet been ruled out. “Cold Heart 2” faced a serious challenge, given the critical acclaim of its predecessor, and yet it managed to defy all expectations associated with the film. Therefore, if Disney starts developing the third film of the “Cold Heart” franchise, it should be a story worth telling.