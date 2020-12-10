The New Season Will Have Bad News for Hope

The second season of Virgin River had one of the scenes that viewers could not believe, the shooting of Jack in his pelvis. But, not only that is filling with doubts, but also Doc’s secret to Hope, but what will it be?

During the second season of Virgin River, Hope, ended up suffering a mild heart attack, something that changed her perspective on life and feeling fear of death.

All this made him make the decision to divorce Doc, who had been separated for some years. But, that the heart attack made her think about how to spend the rest of her life.

But after discussions and talks, they managed to reconcile, even planning a second wedding, to celebrate with everyone they knew. So while Hope was preparing the details, Doc had gone to visit the doctor.

When Doc was going to tell Hope in detail what was happening, they were interrupted by neighbors, so they waited for the conversation for another time, but what did Doc diagnose?

The most obvious theory is that she has been diagnosed with some kind of disease or condition, such as cancer, which would leave her colleague Mel Monroe directing the surgery full time.

Even from the first season, it was suggested that Doc would one day become incapacitated, which is why Hope had posted a vacancy for a second nurse.

But definitely Virgin River season 3, show us first the retirement that Doc will have from her profession.



