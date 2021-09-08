The new season of Into The Night winked at A Submarine Story!

Activision has announced the new map that will come to Call of Duty: Warzone. The map, which passes as the Pacific, reflects more of the natural environment.

Close to the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone is going through various landscape changes. With this move, the developer team plans to bring the game into a faster atmosphere and adds the Pacific map from Verdansk. Although it looks beautiful when we look around, the chaos and violent environment of Warzone will not reflect this much.

Call of Duty: Warzone was not limited to an update only as a location. It also took advantage of Vanguard’s technology and engine for weapon integration and game balance.

New anti-cheat system on the way to Call of Duty: Warzone

The most requested issue from the player community from Call of Duty: Warzone was the installation of a new anti-cheat system. After the leaks, Activision confirmed that the Battle Royale game will receive a versatile anti-cheat system with the new Pacific map.

The new upcoming Pacific map is apparently the same size as Verdansk. At this point, the developers took two years of feedback into account to offer better gameplay on the new map. The game’s developer team also assured that post-launch content will be added to Vanguard throughout the year, with new multiplayer maps, weapons, and more content added.

Pacific map takes place in more natural environment rather than cityscape

The new Pacific map that will come into Call of Duty: Warzone will put players familiar with Verdansk into a different experience. This is also an opportunity for returning players. Because they will have the chance to experience the game at the same time with the people in the game. The new environment of the production has a very different location from Verdansk. That’s because Pacific replaces cityscapes with more islands, green grass, and cliffs.

