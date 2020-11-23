The new season is predicted to come to Netflix

The Better Call Saul writers are hard at work (from home) on the scripts for the upcoming season and the current plan is to begin filming later this year for a 2021 broadcast.

It is unknown if the final season airs as scheduled, but there is much to discuss where the plot will go in season 6. So in the meantime, here are some predictions for the final season of Better Call Saul.

The season will overlap with Breaking Bad

When Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) first appeared in Breaking Bad and Walter and Jesse dragged him into the desert, he tried to blame Ignacio for whatever he was being abducted. And then he asked if Lalo sent them.

Apparently, when Saul makes his Breaking Bad debut, the plot threads linking Nacho and Lalo to Saul have yet to be resolved. Perhaps the events of the last season of Better Call Saul overlap with the events of Breaking Bad.

Jimmy and Kim will end the relationship

Better Call Saul fans have been waiting for Jimmy and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) to break up at some point. But Kim has repeatedly scoffed at the idea that she needs to be “saved” from her relationship, and she even married Jimmy in season 5.

However, the fact is that in Breaking Bad, Saul mentions having ex-wives and made more than a few sexually inappropriate comments on Francesca, suggesting that he is single on the show, so perhaps their relationship will end in the final season. .

Kim will enter Gene’s life

Throughout Better Call Saul’s run, fans have been wondering if Kim will be horribly murdered, simply because she was not seen in Breaking Bad. But the possibilities for how Kim’s arc will end on the show are endless.

Just because she’s not in Albuquerque when Jimmy McGill fills in Saul and starts helping drug dealers, doesn’t mean she’s dead. Kim could catch up with Gene in Nebraska somehow.



