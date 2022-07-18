The new Scarlet Witch costume in Doctor Strange 2 was explained by the MCU designer

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” costume designer Graham Churchard explains why the Scarlet Witch costume in the MCU had to evolve from “Vandavision”. First introduced in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” in 2015, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) took center stage in the “Vandavision” Disney+. The popular series explores Wanda’s guilt and grief after the death of Vision (Paul Bettany) in Avengers: Infinity War. Most recently, the character Olsen appeared in Doctor Strange 2, released this spring, taking on a more villainous role and fully assuming the mantle of the Scarlet Witch.

Although “Vandavision” was quite light in tone, and each episode was made in the style of a popular sitcom, Wanda does appear in her signature Scarlet Witch costume during the last episode of the show. The distinctive red suit returns in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, albeit with some changes. To reflect her more villainous turn as she ruthlessly tries to reunite with her children in another universe, Wanda’s Scarlet Witch costume loses some of the charm it had in WandaVision, with a noticeably different and more sinister crown on her head, among other changes.

In a new interview with Inverse, Churchyard explains why Wanda’s appearance was changed for the Doctor Strange sequel and how it reflects her more antagonistic role. As the production of the two projects intersect, Churchyard reveals that he and director Sam Raimi were only able to catch a glimpse of Wanda Vandavision’s costume before shaping her image for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” To compensate for the “softer” look of the suit in Vandavision, they added black shades to the bright red and came up with the idea of a “multi-universal shape” to add texture to the suit. Check out Church’s full comment below:

It was just a snippet [that we saw], but when Sam [Raimi] and I watched the footage, we said we’d better go back to the studio because it doesn’t fit our scenario where she owns a Darkhold. […]

We came up with this multiverse mold that grew on people if they owned a Darkhold. That’s what was in the suit. We took the Vandavision suit and created these sleeves to show that there is a certain progression along the arm, this creeping pain and depravity pass into the rest of the suit. […]

This is a transparent casting, urethane, [from which the tiara is made], there are moments when light passes through it, you can see the light passing through it, which gives it an otherworldly quality. This is some kind of transparent, unknown material.

Since the costumes are in many ways a continuation of the character’s personality and his path through the story, it’s clear that using the Vandavision Olsen costume in Doctor Strange 2 would make him feel a little out of place. The central plot point in the latest Doctor Strange movie is Wanda’s use of the Darkhold, and as with Doctor Strange and the growth of his third eye, Wanda is obviously suffering from the pernicious effects of the magic book, partly in the form of a multiverse mold. In the Doctor Strange sequel, Wanda is in a noticeably darker place than in Vandavision, and Churchyard and Raimi ended up using her costume to reflect this change.

Although some MCU fans disagree with the Scarlet Witch story in Doctor Strange 2 and how she was perceived as devaluing her character’s storyline in Vandavision, it’s hard to deny that both Raimi and Churchyard added a distinct visual highlight to her costume that stood out from everyone else. her other appearances in Marvel. It remains to be seen what will happen next with Olsen’s character after her apparent death at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But being such a powerful magical creature, it’s likely that viewers haven’t seen the Scarlet Witch for the last time in the MCU.