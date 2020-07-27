The New Ryzen 4000 APU Processor Is Ambitious!

AMD, which will introduce 4th generation Ryzen processors at the end of the year, continues its preparations. AMD, which will introduce APU processors along with its normal processors, aims to make a big entry into the market. With the new series, APU processors will also be addressed at the top level. In this context, some performance tests have emerged. The new Ryzen 4000 APU processor, which emerged, confronts consoles with its performance.

The APU processor is tested on models with an internal Vega graphics unit compared to other Ryzen processors.

Ryzen 4000 APU processor confronts consoles with its performance

Desktop computer users have been dreaming of processors that have long combined high graphics and computing power. Although AMD’s APU processor series offered acceptable performance in terms of graphics, it was not satisfactory for high-end users. However, APU processors, which will come with 4th generation processors, will also have a graphics unit that will appeal to a high level.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G, the flagship of the new APU processors, can deliver muscle strength up to 3 TFLOPs. Although PS4 and Xbox One consoles were launched in 2013, they are still able to offer good performance. The new Ryzen 7 4000 APU processor comes with an 8-core / 16-track design and 65W of TDP. Both PS4 and Xbox One were using the 8-core AMD Jaguar processor.

The 4000 series APU processors come with a 7 nm Zen 2 architecture. Looking at the AIDA64 GPGPU comparison data, Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G has 1.1 TFLOP processor and 2.15 TFLOP graphics power. Thus, a total of 3.25 TFLOP muscle strength is obtained. This puts AMD’s top model APU processor ahead of the PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G processor will likely be $ 299. The middle sister Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G has 2.5 TFLOP muscle strength. The price of this processor is expected to be $ 209. The youngest brother, Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G, has 1.9 TFLOP muscle strength, while the price is expected to be $ 149.



