The new rival that Google wants TikTok

All social networks offer similar services, and in that TikTok, the fashion app has known how to differentiate itself. But like all of them, it has competitors. A few weeks ago Instagram created its own TikTok rival with Instagram Reels, now it’s Google’s turn to do the same with YouTube Shorts.

What is YouTube Short?

Shorts is a platform for creating videos of 15 seconds or less. For the creation of this application, the YouTube team wanted to focus on three main areas:

Content Creation: Creation is at the center of the short video, and they want to make creating the shorts easy and fun. They are starting to test some new tools for creators and artists with the first beta.

A multi-segment camera to chain multiple video clips.

The option to record with music from a large library of songs that will continue to grow,

Speed ​​controls that give you the flexibility to be creative in your performance,

Every month 2 billion viewers go to YouTube to laugh, learn, and connect.

The creators have built entire businesses on YouTube, and they want to allow the next generation of mobile creators to also grow a community on YouTube with Shorts.

Viewing: You may have recently seen a row on the YouTube homepage especially for short videos, and starting today they are also introducing a new viewing experience that allows you to easily switch vertically from one video to another, as well as discover other similar short videos. They are also going to make it even easier to start watching Shorts.



