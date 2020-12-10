The new PUBG season brings the smallest map ever seen

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds game is about to start its tenth season, which will already arrive full of news. The big focus is easily the new map, something that your fans have been waiting for some time. But the interesting thing is that it is much smaller than any other map ever seen in the game.

Previously, we saw maps with 8 km by 8 km, 6 km by 6 km and up to 4 km by km, each with a different number of players per game. This time, the developers decided to try something even smaller, with only 1 km by 1 km with the map titled Haven.

Because its size is small, only 32 players will be able to participate in each game in it. The good news is that this size also helps to make the map more dense and full of buildings and other different details.

So this alone opens up new possibilities for strategies from which you can hide, look for supplies or wait for an enemy to pass to hit you. Basically, you can expect something similar to what we see in big map cities, but concentrated across Haven instead of separate points.

In addition to this map, the new PUBG season will feature an artificial intelligence faction called The Pillar that will hunt players down the roads of Haven. Other new features include a helicopter that will be circling the map, well-kept supplies and a heavily armed truck with absurd defenses.

Be sure to comment below if you are also excited to try the new map and all the challenges it brings!



