The new PS5 update adds Tik Tok-style gameplay editing features

The recent PlayStation 5 update adds Bits, a new Share Factory Studio feature that allows users to edit and share gameplay in a format similar to TikTok. Sony’s next-generation console was launched back in November 2020 and offers the most advanced hardware and software capable of competing with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S. Last year, the video editing app Share Factory Studio for PS5 received 4K60 HDR, and now the favorite feature has received a number of wonderful new improvements.

Upon release, the PlayStation 5 was praised for an impressive set of innovations and improvements that helped provide gamers with a truly new experience. The console’s solid-state drive provides incredibly fast loading, and the GPU can reach speeds of up to 120 frames per second during the game. Thanks to backward compatibility, most games from the PS4 library can be run on PlayStation 5, and the performance of most of these games is improved thanks to upgraded hardware. The PS5 DualSense controller has also been praised for immersive features such as tactile feedback and adaptive triggers. Over time, updates and changes to the PS5 system software have made the system even more impressive by adding completely new features such as 3D sound and menu settings.

A new PlayStation blog post revealed Bits, a new feature that allows players to create short TikTok-style game videos in PlayStation 5’s Share Factory Studio. A video posted by PlayStation on Twitter demonstrates an interesting feature that allows players to edit impressive or funny game moments and then share them with others. The length of the bits can vary from three seconds to one minute, and features such as doodles and customizable voice-overs make each video completely unique. The editing tools are reliable but simple, so any PlayStation 5 owner can already take advantage of the exciting new video editing feature.

Features of bits for PlayStation:

A brand new editing mode with quick and easy access to all editing features and fresh content that can be added to your Bit. The ability to create small entertainments that range from short three-second picks to one-minute custom Bits. Bit styles that will be updated regularly from our Bits Live service. Bit styles will be updated depending on the day of the week, special events, holidays, seasons and current content. Brand new sets of animated stickers that include personalization options for sound and even text. DualSense wireless controller. A new voiceover feature with the ability to add filters that change your voice in voice recording.

Like the recent Bits update, the PS5 system update from September 2021 significantly improved Sony’s newest console, adding many interesting features. In an update to improve the quality of life, gamers have the opportunity to increase the capacity of the system by inserting a solid-state drive M.2 into the console expansion slot. 3D sound for TV speakers has also been added, as well as extensive updates to the Trophy console system and the Game Base screen. These changes have made the PlayStation 5 much more user-friendly compared to the console version released in 2020.

After the release of Sony’s PlayStation 5, it has been widely recognized, and the next-generation console continues to improve and expand due to the constant release of updates. The new Bits feature will make it easy to edit short game clips and share them, turning Share Factory Studio into a social media platform. Bits is very similar to TikTok, so the new interface of the PlayStation 5 editing software is likely to attract a wide range of gamers.