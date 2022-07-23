The new “Predator” actor will become a cult villain in the prequel film Prey

Prey star Dane Dilegro recently shared his thoughts on how to become an iconic alien hunter in the upcoming Predator prequel. The action-adventure horror thriller, set in 1719, tells the story of Naru (Amber Midtander), a young Comanche warrior who takes on the task of protecting her people when they are threatened by a bloodthirsty alien creature. Armed only with a bow, arrows and her mind, Naru must hunt down and kill the Predator before it kills her and destroys her tribe.

Along with Midthunder, Dilegro, a 6-foot-9-inch former professional basketball player, will play the role of the famous Predator in the film. After 12 years of playing basketball in Italy and Israel, the athlete switched to acting in 2019, since then he has portrayed various creatures in movies and on television, including zombies in “The Walking Dead”, a muscular monster in the Korean horror series “Sweet Home” and the terrifying red demon Baal from “American Horror Stories”. the role of one of the most iconic Hollywood movie monsters of the last few decades.

In a recent interview with EW, Dilegro shared his thoughts on how to become the latest version of Predator in the upcoming prequel of the Prey franchise. The actor described the heaviness of the role as “huge” both figuratively and literally, as Dilegro described in detail the weight of the Predator costume and the difficulties he faced when wearing the costume during the scenes. The actor also admitted that he is grateful for the opportunity to play such a recognizable character who is known all over the world. Read below what Dilegro said.

“The weight of this character was huge. It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever had to deal with before. Literally. I think I weighed over 300 pounds with everything on it. The head alone weighed about 15 pounds. my head is on top of my head. In order for the Predator to look forward, I had to look down at the ground through these two tiny holes in the neck. In fact, I shot this film blindly.”

“The predator is known all over the world. The possibility of being such a thing is amazing. And I still can’t believe it.”

Dilegro described the task of becoming a monster, requiring a unique alien costume and various prosthetics, as an incredibly difficult task. The actor explained that in order to properly face another actor during a scene, he must look at an adult to appear to be looking forward, an action that would be difficult for any performer, since eye lines are relatively important for creating memorable performances. Combine this with the extra weight of a real Predator costume, and the effort required to create a convincing performance will become even more intense.

In “Prey,” Dilegro joins the pantheon of great actors who have played a terrifying, ruthless alien hunter. Jean-Claude Van Damme was originally cast as the monster in the original 1987 film, before creative changes in the direction of the creature’s portrayal put Kevin Peter Hall in the role. He played the monster in both Predator and Predator 2 until his tragic death in 1991. Now, when Prey is released on August 5, Dilegro has a chance to declare himself as one of the scariest iterations of the legendary alien Predator. .