The New Oppo Headphones: Enco Air, Enco Buds And Enco Free 2

Oppo Headphones: Some brands launch a single model of device or device, but others prefer to diversify and try to cover the more user tastes the better. Because not everyone who buys, for example, AirPods-type wireless headphones is going to use them for the same purpose. There are those who are looking for better sound quality, others more resistance, and for this reason, the Indian brand Oppo has decided to do this with its next creation, putting on the market three different models of its new OPPO Enco headphones.

Oppo Enco Air

Light and powerful, the OPPO Enco Air are headphones with an ergonomic design that weighs very little. With powerful and dynamic audio, enriched with the vocal enhancement mode and combined with ultra-fast Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, the Enco Air offers a truly immersive sound experience, while on a call, listening to music or listening to your favorite programs. These headphones also feature a fast-charging battery that allows up to 8 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

Weighing just 4 grams and IPX4 splash resistance, the headphones are ideal for use in all situations, be it walking, doing an intense workout or just listening to music. With a powerful 12mm dynamic driver and smart software, the OPPO Enco Air delivers deep bass, crisp highs, and rich midrange tones that really bring sound to life. The low-end audio frequency is further enhanced with the special bass conduit, allowing you to experience powerful low-end sounds.

10 meter range

Additionally, the Vocal Enhancement mode uses a real-time dynamic algorithm to adjust the signal and make vocals stand out clearly from the rest of your audio. These helmets feature next-generation Bluetooth 5.2 technology for a faster and more stable connection, with less signal loss. Additionally, by using simultaneous binaural Bluetooth streaming, each earbud syncs with the smartphone, reducing audio delay to imperceptible levels – a feature especially useful for quick response when you’re gaming.

With a stable wireless connection of up to 10 meters, you can put your phone on the table and use the intuitive touch interface to play music, take calls, or even use the Google Assistant. Fully customizable controls let you choose double-tap, triple-tap, and long-press actions. Plus, you can quickly pair your Enco Air and connect them automatically by simply opening the case.